Janhvi Kapoor Completed Varun Dhawan's Challenge In A Supermarket. Watch

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from the video. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor surely knowns how to make a statement. The actress shared a super fun video of herself dancing in a supermarket. She even asked the customers stationed there to join her and one of them actually did. It started when Varun Dhawan tagged Janhvi Kapoor and a couple of other friends and challenged them to do the hook step of his new song. Janhvi Kapoor, sharing her fun rendition of the video on The Punjaabban Song from Jug Jugg Jeeyo, wrote: "Super market meinBawaal only because you dared me to Varun Dhawan ab bolo." She added the hashtags #JugJugJeeyo , #nachpunjaban and #famstep. In the comments section, Janhvi's sister Anshula Kapoor wrote: "Dead." Janhvi's uncle Sanjay Kapoor wrote: "Are you promoting Bawaal or JJJ?"

Check out the post shared by Janhvi Kapoor here:

Challenging a few friends on social media, among which one was also Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan wrote: "Enjoyed doing the fam step with my dad. Since the wedding banger Naach Punjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones. Challenging some of my friends."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor's line-up of film includes comedy Dostana 2, which was meant to star Kartik Aaryan earlier. The film's revised cast has not been announced as of now. She will also be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Mili.

The actress was last seen in the horror comedy Roohi, with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. The actress, who made her Bollywood debut with the 2018 film Dhadak, opposite Ishaan Khatter, has featured in films like Netflix's Ghost Stories and Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl.

Janhvi and Khushi are late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughters. Khushi studied in New York and aspires to be an actress like her sister.