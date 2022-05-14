'Can't Wait To See You Shine': Janhvi Kapoor Cheers For Sister Khushi And The Archies Cast

Khushi Kapoor in a still from The Archies. (courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Ahead of Khushi Kapoor's Bollywood debut, her sister Janhvi cheered for her and the team of The Archies, also starring Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Janhvi Kapoor shared an extensive note and she wrote: "Can you keep calm? I can't. Can you breathe? Because I can't. If this isn't the most exciting thing ever IDK what is? You guys have been working tirelessly for months to create this world, find these characters and start living this journey and there's no one better than Zoya Akhtar to guide you through this and create this most special and wholesome world of Archies."

This is what Janhvi wrote for sister Khushi: "And my sister Khushi Kapoor. I can't wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can't wait to see you shine. I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies."

This is what Janhvi Kapoor posted:

Cheering for team of The Archies, the Dhadak star wrote: "The cool kids."

Khushi's dad Boney Kapoor also gave a shout out on Instagram and he wrote: "Great bunch of youthful actors, sky is the limit for all of you working on this iconic venture, you cud not have asked for a better start to your careers, Zoya and her team are a dream to work, they settle for nothing less than perfect."

Janhvi and Khushi are late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor's daughters. Khushi studied in New York before she began shooting for The Archies.