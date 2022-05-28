The Punjaabban Song: Neetu-Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani And Varun Dhawan Rule The Dance Floor

A still from the song (courtesy: YouTube)

The first song from the film Jug Jugg Jeeyo released on Saturday it is all about fun with the family. The track begins with Neetu Kapoor's grand entry with Varun Dhawan and Maniesh Paul by her side. Later, they join Kiara Advani and Anil Kapoor on the dance floor and once they do, there's no stopping them. The track is a true blue Bollywood number with unmatchable energy. The stars rule the dance floor every second during the course of the video. The track has been sung by Gippy Grewal, Zahrah S Khan, Tanishk Bagchi and Romy. The music and lyrics are by Tanishk Bagchi, Abrar Ul Haq.

Check out the song here:

Sharing the track, Kiara Advani wrote: "The Punjaabban Song is out now. The song that celebrates family in all its grandeur. Jug Jugg Jeeyo, releasing in cinemas on 24th June." Neetu Kapoor wrote this while sharing the video: "Aaja Nach Punjaabban. The Punjaabban Song is out now for you to groove."

The film's cast also included Prajakta Kohli and Maniesh Paul. Here's another post featuring all the actors from Jug Jugg Jeeyo. "Ladies and gentlemen, my parivaar. Are you ready for a family reunion unlike ever before? Surprises, chaos, masti, emotions - you get a bit of everything with us! Jug Jugg Jeeyo in cinemas near you on 24th June," Kiara Advani wrote sharing this poster.

Jug Jugg Jeeyo will have a theatrical release. It is slated to hit the screens on June 24. It has been directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Excited much?