Jugjugg Jeeyo Trailer: Varun Dhawan And Kiara Advani's Family Drama Is Full Of Surprises

A still from Jugjugg Jeeyo trailes. (courtesy: Dharma Productions)

New Delhi: Finally, after a long wait, makers have dropped the trailer of Jugjugg Jeeyo, starring Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Helmed by Raj Mehta, it is a family drama which will take you on a ride of entertainment and emotions. The film also stars Maniesh Paul and popular YouTuber Prajakta Kohli. The trailer opens up at a big fat wedding of Kukoo (Varun) and Naina (Kiara), with a foot-tapping song playing in the background. However, soon after, the trailer unveils that there is trouble in paradise. And both are planning to file for a divorce.

As the trailer continues, Kukoo learns that his father, Bheem (Anil Kapoor), is also planning to break his marriage with his wife, Geeta (Neetu Kapoor). Kukoo also meets his father's girlfriend, played by Tisca Chopra. Towards the end of the trailer, heartbroken Neetu can be seen telling her daughter-in-law that broken marriage is a result of many unfinished quarrels.

Sharing the trailer on YouTube, the synopsis read, "JugJugg Jeeyo is a story set in the heart of Patiala and much like the city, it's full of love and laughter, colour and drama. It's about family and its values, unresolved yearnings, and unexpected reconciliations."

Here have a look at the trailer:

Varun Dhawan also shared the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Experience the biggest family reunion sprinkled with love, laughter, tears & many surprises! #JJJTrailer out now! #JugJuggJeeyo coming to cinemas on 24th June!"

Produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Production, Jugjugg Jeeyo is slated to release on June 24, 2022.