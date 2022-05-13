Neetu Kapoor's Jug Jugg Jeeyo Poster Gets A Shout Out From Daughter-In-Law Alia Bhatt

Neetu Kapoor in Jug Jugg Jeeyo. (courtesy: kiaraaliadvani)

Neetu Kapoor shared posts from her upcoming film Jug Jugg Jeeyo on Friday and along with the poster, she wrote: "What's a family reunion without some nok jhok and surprises! I am so excited to invite you to the family reunion of my crazy parivaar. From mine to yours. Jug Jugg Jeeyo in cinemas on 24th June." Neetu Kapoor's daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt cheered for the veteran actress in her latest Instagram story. Sharing the film's poster on her Instagram story, Alia Bhatt wrote "Wohooo!" Alia Bhatt married Neetu and late actor Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir in Mumbai last month.

Here's a screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Neetu Kapoor shared this post:

On Mother's Day this year, Alia Bhatt shared a picture featuring mom Soni Razdan and mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and she wrote: "My beautiful beautiful mothers. Happy Mothers Day - All day everyday."

Alia Bhatt shared pictures from the wedding and wrote: "Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home ... In our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together... Memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia."

Neetu Kapoor is also a mom to Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, a Delhi-based jewelry designer. Neetu Kapoor's next project Jug Jugg Jeeyo, co-starring Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and content creator-actor Prajakta Koli. The film has been backed by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and it has been directed by Raj Mehta. She is currently seen judging the TV reality show Dance Deewane Juniors.

Alia Bhatt will soon make her Hollywood debut with Netflix's Heart Of Stone co-starring Gal Gadot. She will next star in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif and Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh. Her line-up of films also includes Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra with husband Ranbir Kapoor.