Ranveer Singh To Sara Ali Khan, 'The Entire Industry' Danced To The Punjaabban Song. Count The Stars

A still from Karan Johar's video. (courtesy: karanjohar)

It was a star-studded night at an award show on Thursday. The event began with a glitzy red carpet. Another highlight of the event was a super fun was a dance video, in which Bollywood stars danced to Jugjugg Jeeyo song The Punjaabban Song. Jugjugg Jeeyo stars Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, Maniesh Paul and Varun Dhawan were joined by Ranveer Singh, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, Ayushmann Khurrana, Janhvi Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra among others. The film's producer Karan Johar also danced with the stars. Sharing the video on social media, Karan Johar wrote: "When the industry dances to The Punjaabban Song." He added the hashtag #jugjuggjeeyo. "What funnnnnn this was," commented Maniesh Paul. Anil Kapoor dropped heart emojis.

This is what Karan Johar posted:

Varun Dhawan too shared a post from last night. Adding an ROFL caption to the post, he wrote: "Aap sab jug jugg jeeyo. Sirf Arjun Kapoor ne step nahi kiya ( May you all live long. Only Arjun Kapoor didn't do the step)." He added: "Love you guys."

The Punjaabban Song challenge is keeping stars busy and how. See some of the videos here:

Challenging a few friends on social media, among which one was also Janhvi Kapoor, Varun Dhawan wrote: "Enjoyed doing the fam step with my dad. Since the wedding banger Naach Punjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones. Challenging some of my friends."

From Tamannaah to Vicky Kaushal and Ananya Panday, this dance challenge is keeping stars busy. Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor's rendition took place in a supermarket.

Sara Ali Khan was joined by Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar for the challenge.

Jugjugg Jeeyo will have a theatrical release. It is slated to hot the screens on June 24. It has been directed by Raj Mehta, and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. The film stars Neetu Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Prajakta Koli.