Janhvi And Khushi Kapoor Return From London Vacation. See Pics

Janhvi Kapoor and sister Khushi Kapoor, who were on a holiday in London with their sister Anshula Kapoor, returned to Mumbai this morning. The Kapoor sisters were spotted along with their father Boney Kapoor at the airport. Janhvi Kapoor and dad Boney Kapoor were photographed holding hands at the airport. Janhvi looked pretty in a coral tracksuit and she accessorised it with a blue tote; Khushi, on the other hand, opted for an edgy look. She was seen wearing red track pants, a plain white crop top and a red jacket. Anshula, who was vacationing with Janhvi and Khushi, was nowhere to be seen at the airport.Take a look at the pictures from the arrivals at the Mumbai airport:Earlier, this week, pictures of Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula holidaying in London sent the Internet into a meltdown. After the successful launch of her upcoming film's trailer, Janhvi and Khushi flew to London to enjoy a much-needed break. We got a glimpse of Janhvi's London retreat courtesy Anshula's Instagram story, which was later shared by Janhvi Kapoor's fan page. In case you missed the post, take a look at it here.Janhvi Kapoor is awaiting the release of her upcoming film Dhadak, where she will be seen opposite Ishaan Khatter.'s trailer received massive praise from audience and Bollywood celebrities including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor among others. Earlier this week, teamshared a new poster of the film to celebrate 30 million views on YouTube. Check outtrailer here:is a Hindi adaptation of the Marathi film, which has been directed by Shashank Khaitan. Dhadak has been produced by Karan Johar through his Dharma Productions and it will hit the screens on July 20. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter