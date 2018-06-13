Dhadak: Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's New Poster Released To Celebrate 30 Million Views For Trailer

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter's Dhadak has crossed 30 million views and to celebrate the milestone, the makers released a new poster of the forthcoming film. (Whoa). "A love story. Dhadak, 20th of July. Watch this unconditional story of first love...unconditional love....deep love....and thank you for all the love!! 30 million views in 48 hours," Karan Johar, Dhadak producer tweeted. The new poster is intense and different from the previous, which showed the romantic sides of Parthavi (Janhvi) and Madhur (Ishaan). In the trailer, we saw similar glimpse, where the couple ran away from their homes, after their families opposed their relationship.
A LOVE STORY! #dhadak! 20th of July watch this unconditional story of first love...unconditional love....deep love....and thank you for all the love!! 30 MILLION VIEWS IN 48 hours! @ShashankKhaitan#Janhvi#Ishaanpic.twitter.com/8tFs3Ohaeo— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) June 13, 2018
After the trailer launch, Janhvi and Ishaan monitored the several reactions their trailer received. "Ishaan and Janhvi sat all day and checked out your reactions for the trailer. First, they had a blast scrolling through. Then they were sinking in all your love," the video said. It was shared by Karan Johar.
Dhadak tracks the love story of Parthavi and Madhur and the hurdles they face. It begins with a mere infatuation but their love gets intense.
Dhadak is a remake of Marathi film Sairat. Remembering Sridevi at the trailer launch, Janhvi said that the late actress wanted her do a film like Sairat. "I saw Sairat with mom at home and I remember telling her 'I wish that this was my first film and I could do something like it'. Me and mom had this big discussion on how she wanted a role like this for me and then you (Karan Johar) called and it happened," she said, news agency PTI reported.
Dhadak, directed by Shashank Khaitan, releases on July 20.