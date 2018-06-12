Dhadak: Janhvi And Ishaan Monitored Trailer Reactions 'All Day'. Check Out Their Priceless Expressions

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter splashed our screens as painted a colourful story of love with the trailer of the much-awaited Dhadak on Monday and we can't help but admire how amazing the young duo look on screen. The trailer of Dhadakwent crazy viral instantly and garnered over 17 million views on YouTube alone in 24 hours. Overall, the trailer has been viewed over 20 million times in less than a day, Dharma Productions announced on its social media handles, and all we can say is yeh toh hona hi tha! Karan Johar, who headlined the trailer launch event on Monday and who is introducing the duo in Bollywood, Instagrammed a video, in which of Janhvi and Ishaan can be seen having a blast while monitoring the various reactions to Dhadak trailer.
"Ishaan and Janhvi sat all day and checked out your reactions for the trailer," says the video, in which Janhvi and Ishaan can be seen sitting in front of a screen and laughing away to glory. "First, they had a blast scrolling through. Then they were sinking in all your love," says the video.
While a section of the Internet also offered mixed reactions to the trailer, the massive popularity gained by the trailer of Dhadak in such a short span is proof that it's a thumbs-up for Janhvi and Ishaan from cine-goers. "All in all they slept happy and can't wait to be on this journey with you all," the makers say in the video.
Here are Janhvi and Ishaan checking out reactions:
Here's the trailer of Dhadak:
It is not unknown that Dhadak is Janhvi's stepping stone in Bollywood. It marks Ishaan Khatter's second film - he previously starred in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak hits screens on July 20.