Dhadak: Janhvi And Ishaan Monitored Trailer Reactions 'All Day'. Check Out Their Priceless Expressions

Share EMAIL PRINT Janhvi and Ishaan's Dhadak trailer released on Monday (courtesy karanjohar) New Delhi: Highlights "Ishaan and Janhvi sat all day, checked out reactions," said makers Dhadak trailer garnered over 17 million views in a day on YouTube Dhadak releases on July 20 Dhadak on Monday and we can't help but admire how amazing the young duo look on screen. The trailer of Dhadak and garnered over 17 million views on YouTube alone in 24 hours. Overall, the trailer has been viewed over 20 million times in less than a day, Dharma Productions announced on its social media handles, and all we can say is yeh toh hona hi tha! Karan Johar, who headlined the trailer launch event on Monday and Dhadak trailer.



"Ishaan and Janhvi sat all day and checked out your reactions for the trailer," says the video, in which Janhvi and Ishaan can be seen sitting in front of a screen and laughing away to glory. "First, they had a blast scrolling through. Then they were sinking in all your love," says the video.



While a section of the Internet also offered mixed reactions to the trailer, the massive popularity gained by the trailer of Dhadak in such a short span is proof that it's a thumbs-up for Janhvi and Ishaan from cine-goers. "All in all they slept happy and can't wait to be on this journey with you all," the makers say in the video.



Here are Janhvi and Ishaan checking out reactions:

20 MILLION HEARTBEATS!!!! #DHADAK @janhvikapoor @ishaan95 A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 12, 2018 at 1:13am PDT



Here's the trailer of Dhadak:







It is not unknown that Dhadak is Janhvi's stepping stone in Bollywood. It marks Ishaan Khatter's second film - he previously starred in Majid Majidi's Beyond The Clouds. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, Dhadak hits screens on July 20.





