Dhadak Trailer Goes Viral. Bollywood Welcomes Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter

Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in Dhadak. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Highlights Pure magic," wrote Alia Bhatt "This film is going to be amazing," Varun tweeted Dhadak's trailer has received over 3.1 million views within a few hours

Make way for these two sparkling ACTORS #Jahnvi & #Ishaan are pure magic in the dhadak trailer!!! And my dear friend @ShashankKhaitan you are just the best.. I am soo excited for this one. And if I may say so.. Super proud if you #DhadakTrailer — Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 11, 2018

Here it is @ShashankKhaitan#Dhadak. This film is gonna be amazing and #jhanvi and #Ishaan totally light up the screeen. So proud of your journey Shashi this is your best film. @karanjohar makes films from the heart and #Dhadak shows that. https://t.co/VEVbVNf78H@apoorvamehta18 — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 11, 2018



Welcome to this crazy beautiful world Jhanvi and Ishaan You both are so good.Loved the trailer @ShashankKhaitan@karanjohar Can't wait #DhadakTrailer — bhumi pednekar (@psbhumi) June 11, 2018

The #DhadakTrailer looks so so so good!!! So excited for Janhvi & Ishaan. @DharmaMovies@ShashankKhaitan you rock. All the best to the entire team! @karanjohar — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 11, 2018

A few hours to go for the trailer launch of #Dhadak ... feeling excited and nervous ... am sure my bachchas #janvikapoor#IshaanKhattar must be feeling the butterflies in their tummy ... @karanjohar thank you for giving us tgis opportunity and love you ... you are sinply the best pic.twitter.com/9VxU3w5jEF — Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) June 11, 2018

The much-awaited trailer ofreleased today and just like most of us, Bollywood celebs are also going gaga over the trailer and we are not just talking about the members of the Kapoor clan. Karan Johar's protégés Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan had interesting reactions on the trailer of. Alia described the trailer as "pure magic" and wrote: "Make way for these two sparkling actors. Janhvi (Kapoor) and Ishaan (Khatter) are pure magic in the Dhadak trailer and my dear friend Shashank Khaitan (film's director) you are just the best. I am so excited for this one and if I may say so...super proud if you." Varun, on the other hand, shared the trailer and tweeted: "Here it is Shashank Khaitan's. This film is going to be amazing and Janhvi and Ishaan totally light up the screen. So proud of your journey Shashi, this is your best film." Shashank Kahitan directed Varun and Alia inand. Varun, who also made his Bollywood debut with Karan Johar'swrote: "Karan Johar makes films from the heart and Dhadak shows that."Check out Alia and Varun's tweets here.actress Bhumi Pednekar also had a sweet message for theteam. She wrote: "Welcome to this crazy beautiful world Janhvi and Ishaan. You both are so good. Loved the trailer, can't wait."Here are some other posts from Bollywood actors. It wouldn't be wrong to say that Dhadak's trailer is viral already. The trailer has received over 3.1 million views on YouTube within a few hours. Earlier this afternoon, Shashank Khaitan released the trailer and shared it on social media.is the Hindi adaptation of Marathi film. The film features Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.will hit the screens on July 20.