Dhadak Trailer Goes Viral. Bollywood Welcomes Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter

Highlights
- Pure magic," wrote Alia Bhatt
- "This film is going to be amazing," Varun tweeted
- Dhadak's trailer has received over 3.1 million views within a few hours
Make way for these two sparkling ACTORS #Jahnvi & #Ishaan are pure magic in the dhadak trailer!!! And my dear friend @ShashankKhaitan you are just the best.. I am soo excited for this one. And if I may say so.. Super proud if you #DhadakTrailer— Alia Bhatt (@aliaa08) June 11, 2018
Here it is @ShashankKhaitan#Dhadak. This film is gonna be amazing and #jhanvi and #Ishaan totally light up the screeen. So proud of your journey Shashi this is your best film. @karanjohar makes films from the heart and #Dhadak shows that. https://t.co/VEVbVNf78H@apoorvamehta18— Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) June 11, 2018
Toilet: Ek Prem Katha actress Bhumi Pednekar also had a sweet message for the Dhadak team. She wrote: "Welcome to this crazy beautiful world Janhvi and Ishaan. You both are so good. Loved the trailer, can't wait."
Welcome to this crazy beautiful world Jhanvi and Ishaan You both are so good.Loved the trailer @ShashankKhaitan@karanjohar Can't wait #DhadakTrailer
The #DhadakTrailer looks so so so good!!! So excited for Janhvi & Ishaan. @DharmaMovies@ShashankKhaitan you rock. All the best to the entire team! @karanjohar— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) June 11, 2018
This looks like everything one wants to rush to the cinemas for , beautiful , fresh, funny , romantic and intriguing ... congrats team #Dhadak#janhvi#ishaan@karanjohar@apoorvamehta18@ShashankKhaitan@ZeeStudios_https://t.co/qbAs5OGdcm
A few hours to go for the trailer launch of #Dhadak ... feeling excited and nervous ... am sure my bachchas #janvikapoor#IshaanKhattar must be feeling the butterflies in their tummy ... @karanjohar thank you for giving us tgis opportunity and love you ... you are sinply the best pic.twitter.com/9VxU3w5jEF— Shashank khaitan (@ShashankKhaitan) June 11, 2018
Dhadak is the Hindi adaptation of Marathi film Sairat. The film features Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter in the lead roles and has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Dhadak will hit the screens on July 20.