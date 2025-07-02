Amid Reports Of Diljit Dosanjh Dropped From <i>Border 2</i> Over <i>Sardaar Ji 3</i> Row, New Video From Sets Breaks The Internet

Several reports have been making the rounds amid the ongoing Hania Aamir-Sardaar Ji 3 row, which suggested that Diljit Dosanjh has been dropped from Border 2. Diljit Dosanjh has been embroiled in the controversy ever since the trailer of the film Sardaar Ji 3 was released on June 22, and the involvement of Pakistani actor Hania Aamir came to light.

A few minutes ago, Diljit Dosanjh broke the internet as he shared a BTS video from the sets of Border 2. Putting all rumours to rest about him being dropped from the film. The film also has Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty in the lead alongside the Punjabi singer-actor.

In the clip shared, he is seen all suited up as he shoots with a big gang dancing in the background. The title track of Border titled Ke Ghar Kab Aoge can also be heard playing.

The Sardaar Ji 3-Border 2 Row

Diljit Dosanjh has been facing relentless flak on social media as he didn't withhold the release of his film Sardaar Ji 3 overseas in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

A couple of days ago, the FWICE wrote a letter to Sunny Deol as he's a part of Border 2.

"Your decision to disassociate from this collaboration will reaffirm your enduring image as a true patriot and will send a strong message that national interest will always come before individual pursuits," the letter said.

Border 2, the sequel to JP Dutta's 1997 war drama Border, began its third schedule of shooting a week ago in Pune.

A source close to the film's development confirmed to NDTV that Diljit Dosanjh hasn't been dropped yet.

"The news about his replacement is not true. His casting was done 9 months ago. And we have already finished 50% shoot," said the source.

