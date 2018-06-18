Dhadak: What Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter Taught Their Co-Star Ashutosh Rana

Actor Ashutosh Rana, who plays Janhvi Kapoor's father in Dhadak, told Mumbai Mirror that working with her and Ishaan Khatter helped him 'sharpen his skills.' Ashutosh Rana's role in the film was kept under wraps and it was only after Dhadak trailer was released that the audience learnt about his character. Mumbai Mirror reports that Ashutosh Rana plays a narrow-minded landlord in Dhadak. "When you're working with actors like Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt you need to be on your toes, they rejuvenate you. And while Janhvi and Ishaan are young, you cannot be laidback around them either. They have mastered the skill of being in front of the camera. For someone experienced and considered a good actor, they never let me feel relaxed. They have shown me that age doesn't matter, edge does," he told Mumbai Mirror.
Highlights
- Ashutosh Rana plays Janhvi Kapoor's father in Dhadak
- My character in Dhadak is magnetic: Ashutosh Rana
- Dhadak releases on July
"Working with Janhvi and Ishaan helped me sharpen my skills, it's a great way to not grow old as an actor," Ashutosh Rana added. He was also a part of Shashank Khaitan's Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun and Alia. Dhadak is also directed by Shashank Khaitan.
Of his role in Janhvi and Ishaan's film, Ashutosh Rana told Mumbai Mirror, "I share a great relationship with Karan Johar's production house and (director) Shashank Khaitan who has strived to explore my full potential as an actor. My character in Dhadak is magnetic, viewers will be drawn into his psyche."
Dhadak is a remake of Marathi blockbuster Sairat. It is Janhvi's debut film. She is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and filmmaker Boney Kapoor. Dhadak is set in Rajasthan and tracks the love story of Parthavi (Janhvi) and Madhur (Ishaan).
Dhadak releases on July 20.