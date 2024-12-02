Advertisement

Janasheen At 21: Fardeen Khan's Tribute To Father Feroz Khan: "The OG Khan"

Fardeen Khan made his debut with the film

<i>Janasheen</i> At 21: Fardeen Khan's Tribute To Father Feroz Khan: "The OG Khan"
Fardeen Khan shared this image. (courtesy: FardeenKhan)
New Delhi:

Fardeen Khan's debut film Janasheen completed 21 years in November. To mark the occasion, Fardeen Khan shared throwback pictures featuring himself, his late father Feroz Khan and Celina Jaitly from the film set. Remembering his father Feroz Khan who directed the film, Fardeen Khan wrote, "Janasheen completed 21 years on November 25. Can't believe time flew so quickly. This film is very close to my heart. Sharing screen space with my father is an experience I won't forget. It's a blessing." He continued, "Janasheen is an example of my father's passion for filmmaking. His eye for detailing for each scene, music inspired not only me, but also people who worked with him."

Fardeen continued, "My father taught me to chase dreams. More than story telling, he believes in the spirit of life and courage." Fardeen thanked fans for believing in his vision. He signed off the post with these words, "Here's to Feroz Khan-The OG Khan." Take a look:

Fardeen Khan made a grand comeback with the Netflix show Heeramandi. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, the actor opened up about what kept him away for so long. He shared, "I needed some personal time off after I lost my dad. Then I shot a movie after that, but I needed some personal time. Natasha (Fardeen's wife, Natasha Madhvani) and I, we had challenges having children. So (we) also needed some time to work on that. Of course, being away for this long was not planned." Fardeen's father, the legendary actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan, died at the age of 69 in 2009.

