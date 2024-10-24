Fardeen Khan's Ab-Tastic Pics Get Big Compliment From Hrithik Roshan: "The Hard Work Shows"

Fardeen Khan treated his Instafam to some drool-worthy pictures of himself. The No Entry actor shared a series of shirtless pictures of himself on social media. He quoted lines from a poem titled This Beautiful Life by Penelope Grace Charlotte Thompson in the caption. The pictures received big compliments from Fardeen's colleagues. Hrithik Roshan wrote, "Looking fantastic Fardeen. The hard work shows." Esha Deol wrote, "Yeah!" and dropped a fire and a biceps emoji. Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "FK - please refrain from posting throwback pictures from two decades ago."A fan wrote, "You look more handome." Another fan wrote, "Looking so handsome." Take a look:

Last year, Fardeen shared a picture of himself where he let his chiselled biceps do the talking. Fardeen, dressed in a vest, can be seen smiling for the camera in the picture. He wrote a gratitude note for "overwhelming support and positivity" on his post. Fardeen wrote in the caption, "Thank you all for the overwhelming support and positivity on my recent post! Your kind words and encouragement is fuel for me. I'm truly grateful for each and every one of you. Keep spreading the love and let's continue to uplift each other. Stay awesome!" Take a look at the post here:

Fardeen Khan made a grand comeback with the Netflix show Heeramandi. In an exclusive chat with NDTV, the actor opened up about what kept him away for so long. He shared, "I needed some personal time off after I lost my dad. Then I shot a movie after that, but I needed some personal time. Natasha (Fardeen's wife, Natasha Madhvani) and I, we had challenges having children. So (we) also needed some time to work on that. Of course, being away for this long was not planned." Fardeen's father, the legendary actor-filmmaker Feroz Khan, died at the age of 69 in 2009.