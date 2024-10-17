Amid Separation Rumours, Fardeen Khan On Not Living With His Children: "It's Not Easy"

Fardeen Khan, who made a comeback with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Netfilx series Heeramandi after a 14-year hiatus, opened up about not living with his children and "missing" them terribly. The actor, who started afresh his career in Mumbai, shifted his base while his children are still in London. Following his shift from London, rumours of his separation from wife Natasha Madhvani have been doing the rounds on social media. Fardeen Khan didn't want to talk about the speculation in an interview with The Times Of India. However, he talked about his children and how he missed spending quality time with them."

Fardeen Khan told The Times Of India, "It's not easy. I don't want to get into why they're away, but yes, it's not easy. I miss them terribly." He added, "I see them every four to six weeks and we talk over video calls daily. But I definitely miss being a part of their daily life, watching them grow up, be a part of their decision-making process and help them find their own identity. My kids paint and I have put up their artwork on the walls of my house in Mumbai." Sharing the grief of a father, living in isolation, Fardeen said, "I miss their hugs, cuddles and kisses. I keep working to keep my mind distracted. And whenever they come down to Mumbai, I clear my entire schedule and be with them 24/7."

Fardeen Khan has been married to Natasha Madhvani, daughter of actress Mumtaz. They are parents to a daughter daughter Diani and a son Azariu. Fardeen Khan was last seen in Khel Khel Mein alongside Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor and others.