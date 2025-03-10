Asked If He'd Like To Work In South Cinema, Fardeen Khan Said, "I'm Open To It"

In his second innings in the film industry, actor Fardeen Khan on Sunday said he is looking forward to doing meaningful work and is also open to venturing into South cinema.

Fardeen, known for films such as Prem Aggan, Jungle, Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, and No Entry, returned to cinema after 14 years with last year's Netflix series Heeramandi. He followed it up with films such as Khel Khel Mein and Visfot.

Asked if he would like to work in South cinema, the actor told PTI: "With the right opportunities, I'm open to it (exploring South cinema)." He was speaking on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2025 underway in Jaipur on Sunday.

Fardeen said he is happy to have made a comeback at a time when things are looking good for Indian cinema.

"I'm looking forward to doing some meaningful work like I always have. I'm at a different age and stage of my career. The audiences have changed, the writing has changed... Something with meaning and entertaining as wholesome.

"Whether positive or negative (roles), just happy to be working to be honest. This is such a great time for Indian cinema. There's so much content out there, so much new talent, such a fresh eye on the way films are being written, and what audiences are liking," he added.

The IIFA Awards 2025 will come to a close on Sunday.

