"<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Is Being Designed As A Tribute To Vijay's Legacy," Says Producer Venkat K Narayana

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan had an audio launch in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, which was truly never seen before in Indian cinema. The audio launch created a record in Malaysia for being the largest entertainment event, with nearly 80,000 people gathering at the Bukit Jalil Stadium.

Jana Nayagan is produced by KVN Productions and directed by H Vinoth. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Narain, Gautham Menon, Priyamani, and Mamitha Baiju.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV, Venkat K Narayana, owner of KVN Productions and producer of Jana Nayagan, said that the event in Malaysia on Saturday showed how Thalapathy Vijay's fan following is 'amazing and mind-blowing'.

"The Jana Nayagan audio launch is a landmark event. Officially, this is the largest gathering of people for an event in Malaysia. It has created a national record in Malaysia. Thalapathy sir's fan following is amazing and mind-blowing. The kind of love, energy, enthusiasm and affection they showed truly touched us. It was a never-before moment and a great experience for all of us. We want to thank the people of Malaysia, the administration and all of Vijay sir's fans for their love, support and affection," said Venkat K Narayana to NDTV.

When asked about his working experience with Vijay and what he is like as a person, Venkat K Narayana replied, "Sadly, he is saying that this is his last film. We are all really going to miss him on screen because over the years Vijay sir has been part of every household. There has been a true celebration in some form or the other - be it his dialogues, dances, songs or emotional sequences. There is going to be a vacuum, and I don't think that can be filled."

The producer is all praise for the Tamil star who has turned politician. He added, "Having said that, this is KVN Productions' first Tamil film and one of our biggest. My experience of working with Vijay sir has been truly amazing. His humility and simplicity will truly touch you if you are close to him. He is very sincere and hard-working; his dedication and discipline towards work, and his professionalism and ethics, are, I think, extraordinary."

"Vijay sir is a producer's actor. If I have to sum it up in a single line, it has been an experience of a lifetime working with him and being part of Jana Nayagan," he smiled.

Jana Nayagan is all set to release on January 9, and the producer reveals that the film will be a 'true Thalapathy film'.

"Jana Nayagan is being designed as a tribute to Vijay sir's legacy in the film industry. It has everything that audiences look forward to in a Vijay sir movie - innovations, mass moments, dances, songs, and emotions. You name it, it has it all. We have already released three songs. Rockstar Anirudh has delivered electrifying music and background score. We are planning the widest worldwide release for the film on 9 January 2026, including a large number of screens across North India for the Hindi version. It is going to be a celebration everywhere. From 9 January, Thalapathy mania will take over!" signed off producer Venkat K Narayana.

ALSO READ: Thalapathy Vijay Trips And Falls After Being Mobbed At Chennai Airport Post Jana Nayagan Event In Malaysia