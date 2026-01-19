James Cameron's Boss Reply To <i>Titanic</i> Ending Debate, "Don't Ask Me About Raft, People"

Legendary filmmaker James Cameron has once again addressed the decades-old debate surrounding the ending of Titanic, making it clear that he is exhausted by questions over whether Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Jack Dawson, could have survived by sharing the floating raft with Kate Winslet's Rose, according to People.

Cameron, who won three Academy Awards in 1997 for writing, directing and producing Titanic, spoke candidly on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast, where the iconic film inevitably resurfaced during a discussion of his career.

"Don't ask me about the raft, people!" Cameron, 71, said bluntly, reflecting long-standing fan arguments over the film's final moments, as quoted by People.

Despite his exasperation, the director offered a detailed explanation, reiterating that the question has already been scientifically examined. Cameron revealed that experiments were conducted to assess whether Jack could have survived the freezing Atlantic waters or whether both characters could have lived.

"Look, we even went to the lengths of doing an experiment to see if Jack could have in any way survived, or if they could have both survived, and people didn't even hear the answer when I told them the answer," he said, according to People.

According to Cameron, survival would have required highly specific knowledge that simply did not exist at the time of the Titanic disaster in 1912.

"If Jack somehow was an expert in hypothermia and somehow knew what science now knows back in 1912, it is theoretically possible, with a lot of luck, that he might have survived," he explained.

However, the filmmaker firmly dismissed that possibility within the film's context. "Therefore, the answer is no, he could not have. There's no way. The conditions were not met. He couldn't have known those things," Cameron added, effectively closing the debate once again.

The conversation underscored Cameron's reputation for scientific rigor and narrative precision, qualities that have helped his films achieve both critical acclaim and extraordinary commercial success.

Cameron recently made history as the first and only director to deliver four films that crossed the USD 1 billion mark at the global box office. Alongside Titanic, his Avatar franchise has been a massive commercial force, with Avatar (2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water (2022) each surpassing the USD 2 billion milestone worldwide, according to People.

