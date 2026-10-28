<i>Jailer 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth Film Remains Steady On Second Monday, Mints Rs 408 Crore In India

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the sequel to his 2023 blockbuster, released in theatres on October 15. Opened to mixed reviews, Jailer 2 has retained its hold at the domestic box office on its second Monday. The film has minted Rs 400 crore net in India so far, while the gross stood at Rs 700 crore.

Breaking Down The Numbers

On Day 13, Jailer 2 collected a net of ₹9.45 crore across 10,450 shows as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹477.85 crore and total India net collections to ₹408.15 crore so far.

Overseas, the film has grossed a total of ₹2.50 crore in gross collections, pushing its total worldwide gross collection to ₹733.35 crore.

On day 13, the biggest contribution came from the Tamil version, minting Rs 5.65 crore. It was followed by Rs 2 crore in Telugu.

The Hindi version of the film had already faced a major jolt as the PVR-Inox chain in the northern parts of the country didn't play up the film in theatres over the OTT-window disputes. The Hindi version contributed Rs 1.40 crore on day 13.

Review

Social media and critics largely praised the film for its entertainment value.

In her review for NDTV, Latha Srinivasan wrote, "The sequel to Jailer is a solid commercial entertainer thanks to Superstar Rajinikanth. There's humour, action, music and a star who continues to command the frame, though the writing occasionally loses its way especially in the second half. Ultimately, Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer 2 is a fun, engaging watch and with the promise of Jailer 3, the story of Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is far from over."

About Jailer 2

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar and backed by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures, Jailer 2 is the sequel to Rajinikanth's 2023 blockbuster. The film features Ramya Krishnan, SJ Suryah, Mohanlal, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Mithun Chakraborty, among others.

The film's music is handled by Anirudh Ravichander; Vijay Kartik Kannan has been part of the cinematography, and editing was handled by R. Nirmal.

The first instalment, Jailer, released on August 10, 2023, and followed Muthuvel Pandian as he was drawn back into a world of violence when his family came under threat.