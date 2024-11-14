Children's Day 2024: Jackie Shroff's Powerful Message - "Every Child Has The Right To Education, Right To Dream..."

On the occasion of Children's Day on Thursday, Jackie Shroff shared that every child has the right to education and to achieve their potential.

Jackie took to Instagram, where he shared a reel featuring children. The video had Nanhe munne bachche teri mutthi mein sung by Asha Bhosle and Mohammed Rafi from 1954 film Boot Polish playing in the background.

“Every Child Has...the right to education, right to dream, right to be loved and cared for, gifts that should be recognised and valued for, the right to be respected, the need for unconditional love, the right to achieve their potential… Happy Children's Day,” he wrote as the caption.

Children's Day is celebrated each year on the birth anniversary of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, who was known for his affection for children.

Talking about Boot Polish, the comedy drama was directed by Prakash Arora and produced by Raj Kapoor. The film stars Ratan Kumar and Naaz in the lead roles. It told the story of two orphan siblings who are forced to beg by their conniving aunt, they chose to earn money by polishing shoes. However, when a policeman comes after them, the two get separated.

Talking about Jackie, his latest release is Singham Again directed by Rohit Shetty. The actor will be seen playing an antagonist in the movie, which has been given a spin of Ramayana. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone and Arjun Kapoor.

Singham Again went on floors in September 2023, and wrapped up in September 2024. The film was shot in Mumbai, Hyderabad, Kashmir and Sri Lanka. It was released on Diwali alongside Kartik Aaryan-starrer Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

The actor will next be seen in Baby John, an upcoming Indian Hindi-language action thriller film directed by Kalees. The film serves as a remake of Atlee's 2016 Tamil film Theri. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Keerthy Suresh, Wamiqa Gabbi and is produced under Jio Studios, Cine1 Studios and A for Apple Productions.

