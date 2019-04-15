Jab Kartik Aaryan Said Goodbye To His 'Most Prized Possession' For Imtiaz Ali

Kartik Aaryan shared this image. (Image courtesy: kartikaaryan)

Highlights Kartik is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's film in Udaipur "My most prized possession is gone for some time," wrote Kartik The film also stars Sara Ali Khan

Kartik Aaryan, who is currently shooting for Imtiaz Ali's untitled film in Udaipur, had to let go of his "most prized possession" for the director. In case you are wondering what we are talking about, we are referring to the actor's hair. Yes, you read that right! On Monday, Kartik shared a post on his Instagram profile, in which he revealed that he will be seen sporting a new look in the film and wrote: Naya look." Though Kartik did not reveal much about his look in the film, he added: "Jab we cut. My most prized possession is gone for some time. Courtesy - Imtiaz Sir."

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's post here:

Kartik Aaryan will be seen sharing screen space with Sara Ali Khan in the film. The film is said to be the remake of the 2009 Imtiaz Ali-directed film Love Aaj Kal, which featured Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone in the lead roles. Kartik treated his fans to pictures and videos from the sets of the untitled film by sharing pictures on his Instagram profile. This is the post we are referring to:

Kartik announced his association with the project by sharing a picture of himself along with film's lead actress Sara Ali Khan and he wrote:" Honored to embark on a journey with Imtiaz Ali's next, the yet untitled film with Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda. Aur ji haan, issi film ki shooting chalu hai."

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Laxman Utekar's comedy-drama Luka Chuppi, co-starring Kriti Sanon.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.