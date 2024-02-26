Jab Ali Fazal Met Robert De Niro: 'To Greatness And Its Infections'

Image was shared on Instagram. (courtesy: alifazal9)

Mirzapur star Ali Fazal struck gold in his photo archive on Monday. The actor treated his fans and followers on Instagram, to a throwback gem featuring himself and Godfather star Robert De Niro. In the picture, Ali Fazal can be seen wearing a grey t-shirt and sitting next to Robert De Niro on a sofa. Alongside the picture, Ali Fazal expressed his experience of meeting the film legend and also gave a shout out to actress Dia Mirza, who facilitated the encounter. Ali Fazal wrote, "#Throwback to the 1st time I met him. God, I remember how you @diamirzaofficial took me there. I cant thank you enough. I was too shy to ever step into a room to take autographs and photos with people I admire. I still am socially very awkward when I have to play myself. Lol. But to Greatness and its infections.”

Take a look at the post below:

Meanwhile, on the personal front, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are all set to welcome a baby. The couple announced their pregnancy in an Instagram post earlier this month. The actors posted a picture that simply read, "1+1=3." The second slide in the carousel post features Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha lovingly posing together. The captioned the post, "A tiny heartbeat is the loudest sound in our world." In the comments section, Ayushmann Khurrana dropped a heart emoji. Kalki Koechlin wrote, "Call me when you need." Mrunal Thakur's comment read, "Yayyy congratulations." Dia Mirza wrote, "I love you three." Saba Azad wrote, "Yay waahooooo."

Check out the post shared by Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal here:

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal reportedly began dating since 2015. They confirmed their relationship status in the year 2017, when the 3 Idiots actor Instagrammed a selfie with Richa Chadha, saying: "Hai toh hai." Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married in 2020 and they celebrated with their friends and family after 2 years.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, co-stars of Fukrey, also shared screen space in Fukrey Returns. They also had extended cameos in the Netflix series Call My Agent: Bollywood.