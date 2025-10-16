Al Pacino And Robert De Niro Come Together For A Godfather Of A Fashion Campaign

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro are Hollywood's most iconic duos. Every time they have shared a screen, the viewers were left in awe of their chemistry and the magic their presence added.

The Godfather Part II (1974) is counted among their most memorable collaborations, although they appeared at different times and did not share the screen. Robert De Niro played the younger version of the Corleone mafia family head, Vito Corleone, the father of Michael Corleone (played by Al Pacino), in the second part of The Godfather trilogy, directed by Francis Ford Coppola. Hollywood great Marlon Brando played the older version of Vito Corleone.

Other films include The Irishman (2019), Heat (1995), and Righteous Kill (2008). Their recent partnership is not for a movie but for a fashion campaign on behalf of Moncler.

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro Are Now Selling Puffer Jackets

The iconic duo are once again the talk of the town, but not because of their performances in a film. This time, they are amping up the style game and are asking you to do the same.

An official video was shared by the official Instagram handle of Moncler, an Italian luxury fashion brand. It begins with De Niro saying, "Warmth was never about the outside," and Pacino jumped right in to say, "It was always about what was happening inside".

"Warmth comes from the walks and talks," said De Niro. "From pulling up a chair and having a chat," added Pacino.

"The caring conversations," said De Niro. "More than the weather, warmth is and will always be about being together," added Pacino. "No matter what," concluded De Niro.

Al Pacino and Robert De Niro Collaborate For 'Warmer Together' Campaign

This new alliance comes ahead of the 'Warm Together' campaign by Moncler. In a black and white carousel shared on the official Instagram handle of the fashion brand, Al Pacino and Robert De Niro posed for the camera, sharing laughs and love.

The caption read, "True warmth lives in the moments we share".

"In celebration of the love, respect, and authentic human connection at the heart of Moncler, legendary friends Al Pacino and Robert De Niro come together, captured by Platon, to embody the timeless spirit of warmth," it further read.

