Neelam Gill Dazzles On The Runway As The Only Indian-Origin Model At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

British-Indian model Neelam Gill once again captured global attention as she graced the runway at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025. She left the audience mesmerised in a soft pink ensemble that perfectly blended sensuality and sophistication.

Neelam, who made her Victoria's Secret debut in 2024, returned with a show-stopping look that highlighted her refined sense of style. She wore a delicate pink bra and shimmering panties, accentuated by a sheer skirt. The minimal yet striking styling allowed the soft hues and flowing fabric to take centre stage.

indian model neelam gill shines at victoria's secret fashion week 2025 . pic.twitter.com/DvI0AkepUv — Indian Aesthetics (@IndianAesthetik) October 16, 2025

Who Is Neelam Gill?

Born on April 27, 1995, in England, to Sikh parents from Punjab, Neelam's journey in modelling began at the age of 13 at The Clothes Show Live, followed by signing with NEXT Model Management at 14.

By 18, she had already become the first Indian model to feature in a Burberry campaign at London Fashion Week. Over the years, she has walked for renowned designers such as Kanye West, Rohit Bal, and Dior, and fronted campaigns for Abercrombie & Fitch and L'Oreal Paris.

About Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2025

Neelam joined an illustrious roster of models, including Gigi Hadid, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Bella Hadid, Jasmine Tookes, and Paloma Elsesser. The show, held in Berlin, New York, on October 15, also featured performances by TWICE and Madison Beer.

