Ittefaq Box Office Collection Day 2: Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra's Film Struggles To Get Past Rs 10 Crore Mark Ittefaq Box Office Collection Day 2: Ittefaq has collected Rs 9.55 crore in two days, which is slightly less than Thor: Ragnarok's Day 1 collection

193 Shares EMAIL PRINT Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra in Ittefaq. (Image courtesy: redchilliesent) New Delhi: Highlights Ittefaq is struggling to beat Thor: Ragnarok Sonakshi and Sidharth's Ittefaq collected Rs 5 crore on Day 2 Akshaye says it's too early to analyse Ittefaq's box office Ittefaq picked momentum on Saturday after a slow start at the box office on the opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported that Ittefaq has collected Rs 9.55 crore in two days (which is Ittefaq shows an upward trend on Saturday (with) 35.80% growth," tweeted Taran Adarsh. The collection on Saturday was Rs 5.50 crore slightly more than the opening day figure. Ittefaq released along with Chris Hemsworth's new Marvel superhero film Thor: Ragnarok, which made over Rs 20 crore in two days.



#Ittefaq shows an UPWARD TREND on Sat... 35.80% growth... Sun should be stronger... Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 9.55 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2017



Ittefaq also stars Akshaye Khanna, who told news agency IANS that it is too early to analyse the film's box office. "It is too early to analyse the box-office or the film, it just released on Friday but the initial response that I got has been really positive. So we will analyze it later but right now it is extremely positive."



Reviews-wise, ittefaq is much of a winner. Raja Sen gave the film 1.5 stars (out of 5) saying it doesn't "deserve comparison with the original." The original Ittefaq featured Rajesh Khanna in lead role and it released in 1969. Ittefaq is jointly produced by Shah Rukh khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and BR Studios - the makers of the original film. Ittefaq is directed by Abhay Chopra, grandson of BR Chopra.



