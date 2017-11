Ittefaq Box Office Collection Day 2: Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra's Film Struggles To Get Past Rs 10 Crore Mark

Highlights Ittefaq is struggling to beat Thor: Ragnarok Sonakshi and Sidharth's Ittefaq collected Rs 5 crore on Day 2 Akshaye says it's too early to analyse Ittefaq's box office

#Ittefaq shows an UPWARD TREND on Sat... 35.80% growth... Sun should be stronger... Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr. Total: ₹ 9.55 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 5, 2017

Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra's new filmpicked momentum on Saturday after a slow start at the box office on the opening day. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh reported thathas collected Rs 9.55 crore in two days (which is slightly less than Thor: Ragnarok's Day 1 collection ). "shows an upward trend on Saturday (with) 35.80% growth," tweeted Taran Adarsh. The collection on Saturday was Rs 5.50 crore slightly more than the opening day figure.released along with Chris Hemsworth's new Marvel superhero film