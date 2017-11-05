Akshaye Khanna Says It's 'Too Early to Analyse' Ittefaq's Box Office Report Trade analyst say the ittefaq 'started slow' but Akshaye Khanna thinks it's too early to analyse the film's box office game

Akshaye Khanna in Ittefaq. (Image courtesy: ittefaqthefilm) New Delhi: Highlights The initial response that I got has been really positive: Akshaye Ittefaq collected Rs 4.05 crore on opening day Thor: Ragnarok collected more than Ittefaq on Day 1 Ittefaq 'started slow' at the box office but the actor says it is "too early to analyze it." He told news agency IANS: "It is too early to analyse the box-office or the film, it just released yesterday (Friday) but the initial response that I got has been really positive. So we will analyze it later but right now it is extremely positive." Thor: Ragnarok (Rs 9.91 crore), which released simultaneously. Ittefaq is a remake Rajesh Khanna's 1969 film of the same name. The film also stars Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra.



Here is the box office collection report of both films:

#Ittefaq started slow, but picked up towards evening... Sat + Sun biz growth crucial... Fri 4.05 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2017

#ThorRagnarok has one of the best starts for Hollywood films in India... Fri 7.73 cr Nett. GrossBOC: 9.91 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2017



Ittefaq is jointly produced by Shah Rukh khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and BR Studios - the makers of the original film. Of the amity between the three production giants, Akshaye said: "Sometimes there are fights, but in this film, nothing like that happened. Everything just went smoothly. Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar are good friends, but they have an amazing relationship with BR Studios and everyone is happy," reports IANS. Ittefaq is directed by Abhay Chopra, grandson of BR Chopra.



Akshye Khanna took a sabbatical from films recently and returned with 2016's Dishoom, starring Varun Dhawan and John Abraham. Earlier this year, he was seen in MOM, co-starring Sridevi and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. "I will do more films now. I will make the announcement soon," said Akshaye Khanna.



(With inputs from IANS)



