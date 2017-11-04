Ittefaq Box Office Collection Day 1: Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra's Film Gets A 'Slow Start'

Sonakshi Sinha and Sidharth Malhotra's Ittefaq, also starring Akshaye Khanna, got a slow start on Day 1, Friday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted. The murder mystery is a remake of Rajesh Khanna's 1979 film of the same name and the new version is directed by Abhay Chopra, BR Chopra's grandson, who produced the original film. "Ittefaq started slow, but picked up towards evening... Sat + Sun biz growth crucial... Fri 4.05 cr. India biz," Mr Adarsh tweeted. Sonakshi plays Maya, accused of murdering her husband and Sidharth features as Vikram, accused of murdering his wife. Both claim that they aren't the killers. Akshaye plays the cop on job.
Highlights
- Ittefaq also stars Akshaye Khanna
- Weekend business is 'crucial' for Ittefaq
- It is produced by SRK and Karan Johar
Here's Ittefaq's box office report.
#Ittefaq started slow, but picked up towards evening... Sat + Sun biz growth crucial... Fri 4.05 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 4, 2017
In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film 2.5 stars out of 5. "It is a thriller that remains watchable without being a consistently pulsating, heart-pounding experience. Watch Ittefaq because the film reveals a great deal about how Bollywood filmmaking has changed over the past five decades. If that isn't a big enough draw, watch it for nonpareil Akshaye Khanna. He overshadows everyone - and everything - in Ittefaq.
Ittefaq has been co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan and Karan Johar. Of the film, Karan Johar earlier told news agency PTI, "I have seen it three to four times and I am a big fan of it. I also saw this one (the remake) while the editing was going on... It is a true adaptation, it is not a straight copy. It is different from the original."
Ittefaq released along with Kalki Koechlin and Sumeet Vyas' Ribbon and Hollywood film Thor: Ragnarok, starring with Chris Hemsworth.