'It's My Choice': Disha Parmar's Reply To Trolls Who Questioned Lack Of Sindoor

Disha Parmar shared this photo. (Image courtesy: dishaparmar)

Highlights Disha shared a set of stunning pictures of herself on Monday

She also reacted to trolls who criticized her for not wearing sindoor

"I wear it when I want to wear it," she wrote in a comment on her post

Actress Disha Parmar, on Monday, called out trolls who criticized her for not wearing sindoor in her recent pictures. Disha married singer Rahul Vaidya on July 16 in Mumbai. The newlywed actress has been posting gorgeous pictures of herself on social media and in her latest post, she can be seen not wearing vermillion, which is traditionally worn by married women. She can be seen sporting a pink saree and traditional jewellery in the pictures. On Disha Parmar's post, many users trolled her for not wearing sindoor and left comments like "sindur nahi lagaya again" and "Disha sindur kaha hai?" Reacting to the trolls, Disha Parmar wrote that "it is her choice" and that she "wears it when she wants to." She added that her husband and family are "okay with it."

She dropped a comment on her post that read: "Also to all the people who feel it's their right to litter my comments with negativity because am not wearing sindoor... it's my choice! I wear it when I want to wear it... am okay with it, my husband is okay with it, my family is okay with it! Why are you so triggered?"

Here's how Disha Parmar reacted to the trolls:

Screenshot of Disha Parmar's reply to trolls.

Take a look at her post now:

A few days ago, Disha posted a photo of herself sporting a white shirt, jeans, red bangles and mangalsutra. While her photo was showered with adorable comments from her Instafam, many wrote that she should have worn sindoor. Here's the post we are talking about:

Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya got married last month. See stunning pictures and videos from their wedding and reception here:

Disha Parmar is known for her performances in TV shows such as Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Woh Apna Sa, Ek Doosre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum and Saraswatichandra.