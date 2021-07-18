ICYMI: Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar In A Beautiful Pic From Their Wedding Ceremony

Rahul Vaidya shared this picture.(Image courtesy: rahulvaidyarkv)

Newlyweds Rahul Vaida and Disha Parmar have been breaking the Internet with adorable pictures and videos from their wedding reception. The couple on Saturday, treated their fans to a beautiful unseen picture from their wedding. In the picture, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar can be seen performing wedding rituals. They can be seen dressed in their dreamy wedding outfits. While Disha Parmar's wedding outfit was in a rich shade of red, Rahul Vaidya can be seen complementing her in an ivory sherwani. Sharing the picture on Instagram, both of them kept the caption simple and wrote: "16.07.2021," which is the date of their wedding. Congratulatory wishes poured in for the couple on their individual social media posts. TV actress Kishwer Merchantt commented on Rahul Vaidya's post and wrote: "Congratulations u guys." Rahul's former Bigg Boss co-contestant Jasmin Bhasin dropped red heart emojis in the comments section of his post.

On Saturday, Rahul also shared a picture of himself and Disha on his Instagram story. The picture captures the couple in their wedding outfits, and it looks like it was clicked right after their wedding. "First selfie as Mr and Mrs Vaidya," Rahul wrote along with the picture.

Recently, some videos have been going viral from the wedding reception of the couple. The videos feature Rahul and Disha making the most out of their wedding reception as they dance on the stage. Disha wore a shimmery saree for the grand evening, while Rahul wore a suit.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married in an intimate ceremony on Friday. The couple made their relationship official during one of the episodes of reality TV show Bigg Boss, when Rahul proposed to Disha on-air.