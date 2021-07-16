Inside Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's Reception: A Special Performance By The Couple And Other Viral Videos

Rahul and Disha in a still from the video. (courtesy: jaslydunia)

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actress Disha Parmar, after getting married in an intimate ceremony on Friday evening, continued the wedding festivities with a grand reception on Friday night. During the day ceremony, Disha opted for a bright red lehenga. She wore a shimmery saree of sorts for the function which took place during late evening. Rahul Vaidya, who was seen wearing gold and cream sherwani during the day, later complemented her in a white coat and black pants. Pictures and videos from Rahul and Disha's reception surfaced on social media and they are spreading like wild fire. The couple also gave special performances on their big day.(more on that later).

Another video that surfaced on social media and is pretty viral now, in which the newlyweds can be seen dancing together.

Jasmin Bhasin arrived at the reception with Aly Goni. They participated in Bigg Boss 14, where they befriended Rahul Vaidya.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar made their relationship official on national television. On Disha Parmar's 26th birthday last year, Rahul proposed to her on Bigg Boss 14, where he was a contestant. During the proposal, Rahul was seen sporting a white t-shirt with "Marry Me?" written on it. Calling her the "most beautiful girl" he has ever met, Rahul proposed to her. The singer said that he has never been more "nervous" and added that he doesn't know what took him so long to ask. Rahul said that he will be waiting for Disha's answer. A few months later, on Valentine's Day, Bigg Boss sent the actress in the house. An excited Rahul Vaidya asked her once again if she would marry him and she said yes.