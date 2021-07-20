How Newlywed Rahul Vaidya's Family Welcomed Him And Wife Disha Parmar Home

Rahul and Disha in a still from the video. (courtesy: rahulkrv)

Highlights Rahul and Disha got married on Friday

They hosted two receptions in Mumbai

Rahul proposed to Disha on Bigg Boss 14

Singer Rahul Vaidya and actor Disha Parmar, who got married on Friday in Mumbai, have actively been sharing posts from their wedding diaries. On Tuesday, both Disha and Rahul shared posts on their respective social media profiles. Rahul Vaidya posted a video from the moment when his family members welcomed the newlywed couple to their home. "When my family welcomed my queen to her new home! There's so much love faith and grace still left in the world," wrote the singer posting the video.

Check out Rahul Vaidya's video here:

Meanwhile, Disha Parmar shared a set of happy pictures with her husband and she wrote: "Forever starts now! Big thankyou to Ab Jani-Sandeep Khosla for making me and Rahul look soo beautiful on this very special day of ours! Couldn't have asked for anything better."

After getting married in an intimate ceremony on Friday evening, the couple continued the wedding festivities with grand reception ceremonies hosted for their families and friends.

Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha on national television. The singer proposed to actress Disha Parmar on her 26th birthday last year on Bigg Boss 14. Rahul was seen sporting a white t-shirt with "Marry Me?" written on it. Calling her the "most beautiful girl" he has ever met, Rahul proposed to her. The singer said that he has never been more "nervous" and added that he doesn't know what took him so long to ask. Rahul said that he will be waiting for Disha's answer. A few months later, on Valentine's Day, Bigg Boss sent the actress in the house. An excited Rahul Vaidya asked her once again if she would marry him and she said yes.