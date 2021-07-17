At Rahul Vaidya And Disha Parmar's Reception, Khatron Ke Khiladi Contestants Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul Had A Blast

Shweta Tiwari with Anushka Sen and Sana Makbul (courtesy shwetatiwariworlds)

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parma's wedding on Friday was followed by a grand reception party, attended by the couple's close friends and family. The guest-list also included a bunch of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestants, with whom Rahul Vaidya will soon be seen in the upcoming season. Celebs such as Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul, Anushka Sen and Vishal Aditya Singh, all of who recently filmed Khatron Ke Khiladi in Cape Town, were part of Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding reception in Mumbai. Glimpses of the reception party, hosted at a Mumbai hotel, are all over the Internet, in some of which, Shweta Tiwari, Sana Makbul and Anushka Sen can be seen having a blast.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding reception as also attended by the likes of Arjun Bijlani and his wife Neha Swami, and singer Mika Singh. Aly Goni and his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin, who were Rahul Vaidya's closest buddies on Bigg Boss 14, were also part of the festivities.

At their wedding reception, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar delivered a stunning performance to Uptown Funk. Glimpses of their multiple tiered wedding cake have also gone viral:

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married in a day wedding on Friday, which was also attended by Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The wedding festivities began with a mehendi ceremony, where Rahul sang the song Mehendi Laga Ke Rakhna for his bride. The couple had their haldi ceremony a day ahead of their wedding and filled up Instagram with priceless memories. Rahul Vaidya proposed to Disha Parmar during his stay in the Bigg Boss 14 house - months after which, they made the wedding announcement.