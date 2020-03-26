'It's A Simple Thing To Do, Let's Do For Me And You': Priyanka Chopra Sings Through The Safe Hands Challenge

Priyanka Chopra shared this image.(Courtesy priyankachopra)

Priyanka Chopra wants to make sure that her Instafam wash their hands for "at least 20 seconds." Hence, she borrowed a popular nursery rhyme If You're Happy and You Know and co-wrote a revised song with husband Nick Jonas. Priyanka Chopra, who just took the Safe Hands Challenge, shared the video on Instagram where she can be seen singing "Wherever you are washing hands - it's a simple thing to do, let's do for me and you, wherever you are washing hands." In the video, Priyanka can be seen thoroughly cleaning her hands with soap, as has been advised by WHO and doctors across the world to prevent spreading the novel coronavirus. Reinstating on the importance of washing hands, Priyanka said, "That's all it takes, 20-25 seconds. Do it for your safety, do it for your family's safety and let's beat this pandemic."

Priyanka was nominated for the challenge by Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO). Accepting the challenge, the 37-year-old actress referred to the Instagram QnA session on COVID-19 that she had with Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove. Accompanying the video, Priyanka wrote, "I accept the Safe Hands challenge, Dr Tedros. One of the main takeaways from our IG live yesterday was the importance of washing your hands properly." The Don actress wrapped her post saying, "It's a simple action that can help save lives and flatten the curve. And here's a song to ensure you're doing this for at least 20 seconds, co-written by Nick Jonas. I nominate Kate Bosworth, Mindy Kaling, Nick Jonas, Parineeti Chopra and Amitabh Bachchan."

Priyanka Chopra, who has been quarantined for the last few weeks in New York, recently interacted with the World Health Organisation's Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove, in which she asked them important questions pertaining to COVID -19. Priyanka, who also happens to be a UNICEF Goodwill ambassador, did the session through an IGTV live video, in which she asked some questions which were sent to her by fans. Sharing the video on Instagram, Priyanka wrote: "There is so much information circulating about COVID - 19 and right now we're all searching for clarity. My friends at WHO and Global Citizen graciously brought the doctors working on the front lines here to give us answers straight from the experts. Please take some time to watch my IG Live with Dr Tedros (General-Director at WHO) and Dr Maria Van Kerkhove (Technical Lead for COVID -19) from WHO, who answered some questions that so many of you sent in."

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra also shared glimpses of her home diaries, on her Instagram profile. Wonder who's hugs are making it better for her?

A few days ago, the actress shared this adorable snippet of home quarantine with husband Nick Jonas. In the picture, Priyanka can be seen resting on husband Nick Jonas' lap. Take a look:

On the work front, the actress was last seen in The Sky Is Pink. She will next be seen in Netflix's The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes. Priyanka Chopra also has a film with actress-comedian Mindy Kaling in the pipeline.