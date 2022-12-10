In Vicky Kaushal Vs Shehnaaz Gill, Guess Who Won The Blinking Game

Vicky Kaushal and Shehnaaz Gill in a still from the video. (courtesy: shehnaazgill)

Vicky Kaushal is super busy with promotion duties these days. He is gearing up for the release of Govinda Naam Meraopposite Kiara Advani and Bhumi Pednekar. As a part of the promotion campaign, Vicky Kaushal appeared on Shehnaaz Gill's show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill. How do we know? Shehnaaz has shared a snippet from the upcoming episode on Instagram. The clip begins with Shehnaaz and Vicky Kaushal gearing up to play who blinks first game. Can you guess who wins it? Vicky Kausal, of course. As Shehnaaz said, “Itna handsome munda ho saamne, toh koi bhi kho jaye…game toh bas bahaana tha.” She added, “Catch the most handsome Vicky Kaushal on my show Desi Vibes With Shehnaaz Gill live and unfiltered, tomorrow 11:11 am.”

Before this, Shehnaaz Gill shared another clip from the upcoming episode with Vicky Kaushal on Instagram. Here, the two are dancing to the soulful number, Bana Sharabi, from the film Govinda Naam Mera. For the side note, she wrote, “Song this beautiful… had to do a dance on it!!!”

Govinda Naam Mera will be released on December 16 on Disney Plus Hotstar. Vicky Kaushal will play the role of a background dancer in the movie. At the time of introducing his character, Vicky Kaushal wrote, “Govinda naam mera, naachna kaam mera. Aa raha hun jald, apni kahaani le kar.”

Now, look at “all the ‘khushi' and ‘hassi' behind Govinda's dukhi life.”

Govinda Naam Mera is directed by Shashank Khaitan. After this, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur. The film also stars Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra in crucial roles. Vicky Kaushal also has Laxman Utekar's next opposite Sara Ali Khan in the lineup.