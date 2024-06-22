Ishq Vishk Rebound Box Office Collection Day 1: Rohit Saraf And Pashmina Roshan's Film Off To A Slow Start

A still from Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar. (courtesy: YouTube)

Ishq Vishk Rebound had a decent start at the box office on its opening day. The rom-com collected ₹1 crore on day 1, as reported by Sacnilk. Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, the film features Rohit Saraf as Raghav, Pashmina Roshan as Sanya, Naila Grewal as Riya and Jibraan Khan as Sahir. The story revolves around the themes of love, friendship, heartbreak, and rebound. Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani have produced Ishq Vishk Rebound under the banner of Tips Films Limited. The movie marks the debut of Pashmina Roshan, who is the cousin of Hrithik Roshan.

Ahead of Ishq Vishk Rebound's release, Pashmina Roshan talked about acting advice she received from Hrithik Roshan. In an interview with The Free Press Journal, the debutant was asked about the guidance she received from Hrithik Roshan and her uncle Rakesh Roshan. She answered, "Yes, of course I had their advice on how to improve as a performer and how to be better in life overall, but like I said, a film or a filmmaker requires a certain character and not settle for anything less. The real game starts now as I am debuting this Friday. After this film, I have to find more work like a freelancer."

Meanwhile, in an NDTV review, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave Ishq Vishk Rebound 2.5 out of 5 stars. He said, “For Rohit Saraf, Ishq Vishk Rebound has the potential to be a breakout. Having done films such as the Norwegian drama What Will People Say and The Sky Is Pink besides starring in Mismatched, he has the experience to make the most of his first lead role in a genre film. He carries Ishq Vishk Rebound on his shoulders with aplomb… Pashmina Roshan, in her Bollywood debut, is anything but a finished article, but she is definitely not without promise. She plays one of the two central characters - in fact, she is the film's primary focus of attention and gets top billing - is not as consistent as her principal co-star.”

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the second movie in the Ishq Vishk franchise. The first instalment, Ishq Vishk, hit the cinema screens in 2003. It was the debut film of Shahid Kapoor. Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala also featured in the movie.