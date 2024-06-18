Ishq Vishk Rebound Actor Pashmina Roshan On Cousin Hrithik Roshan's Advice Ahead Of Her Debut

Caption: Pashmina shared this picture. (courtesy: PashminaRoshan )

Pashmina Roshan, Rajesh Roshan's daughter and Hrithik Roshan's cousin, is all set to make her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Ahead of the relase of the film, the actor shared big brother Hrithik Roshan's advice in an interview with The Free Press Journal. When asked about the guidance she has received from Hrithik Roshan and uncle Rakesh Roshan, Pashmina told The Free Press Journal, "Yes, of course I had their advice on how to improve as a performer and how to be better in life overall, but like I said, a film or a filmmaker require a certain character and not settle for anything less. The real game starts now as I am debuting this Friday. After this film, I have to find more work like a freelancer. "

Pashmina Roshan loves to share pictures with Hrithik Roshan at regular intervals on her Instagram feed. On Hrithik Roshan's birthday, Pashmina shared adorable pictures with him from one of their vacations. She wrote in the caption, "Happy birthday duggu bhaiya, You are the glue that brings our family together! Thankyou for filling our life with SO MUCH love, laughter and happiness. There are no words to describe how much I love you!" Take a look:

A couple of days ago, Pashmina shared Hrithik Roshan's advice with the media during the song launch of Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar in Mumbai. Pashmina Roshan said that Hrithik Roshan advised her to stay "authentic" with her performance as an actor. "Bring authenticity to what you do, give your hundred percent as an actor, and if you do these two things, you are set. This is the main advice that he keeps giving and I hope I've lived up to his expectations," Pashmina added, reported PTI.

Ishq Vishk Rebound stars Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, Naila Grrewal and Hrithik Roshan's cousin (Pashmina Roshan) in the lead roles. The remake has been produced by Ramesh Taurani and co-produced by Jaya Taurani under the banner Tips Films Limited and is all set to hit the theatres on June 28.