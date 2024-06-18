Pashmina Roshan On Her Big Bollywood Debut: 'It Is Not Easy To Be Here In The Industry'

Pashmina Roshan Instagrammed this image. (Image courtesy: pashminaroshan)

Superstar Hrithik Roshan's cousin Pashmina Roshan is a few days away from making her big Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Before her film hits the theatres, the debutante sat down for a chat with The Free Press Journal to discuss about her decision to enter the world of films, the advice she got from Hrithik Roshan and much more. When asked what took her so long to make her film debut, the actor said, "It is not easy to be here in the industry. One has to work very hard. I had to be prepared in front of the camera. I had to mould myself a lot. I worked on my acting and dancing skills. My thought process had to be different. It's not a month's journey, it takes time. It will keep taking to become better."

"I feel, the right project needs to find you. Being an actor, I had to go for auditions and faced many rejections. When you fit the character, it comes once in a while. We all live for that one yes," the actor continued.

On the advice she got from her brother and uncle, who are big stars in the film fraternity, Pashmina said, "Yes, of course I had their advice on how to improve as a performer and how to be better in life overall, but like I said, a film or a filmmaker require a certain character and not settle for anything less. The real game starts now as I am debuting this Friday. After this film, I have to find more work like a freelancer."

In Ishq Vishk Rebound, Pashmina Roshan is set to share screen space with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. The film, directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, revolves around the idea of love, friendship, heartbreak, and rebound. Ishq Vishk Rebound will hit the theatres on June 21. The movie has been backed by Tips Films Limited.