How The Internet Reacted To Manish Malhotra Hinting At Nysa Devgan's Bollywood Debut

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Nysa Devgn has not yet appeared in films but has a large fan base. Designer Manish Malhotra hinted at her potential Bollywood debut online. Nysa's friends and followers expressed excitement over her possible debut.

Nysa Devgn might not have graced the silver screen yet, but she enjoys an immense fan following. Often papped out and about in the city, her pictures and videos go viral in no time on social media.

Internet users were quick to spot a recent post of the diva, posted by ace designer Manish Malhotra. Nysa looked stunning in a lehenga, but what captured everyone's interests was Manish's caption for the picture. The caption hinted at Nysa posssibly planning for a Bollywood debut.

The caption read, "Nysa, Cinema Awaits you, @nysadevgan stunning in our #Evara collection, handwoven brocade lehanga with intricate embrodiery by Indian artisans."

Playing to the gallery, Nysa's friend and internet sensation Orry too reacted to the post, by commenting, "Can't wait for your debut @nysadevgan."

While Kajol dropped a series of red hearts in the comments section, singer Kanika Kapoor too reacted to it, stating that she looks gorgeous.

Meanwhile, earlier this month at the News18's Rising Bharat Summit 2025, Kajol was asked about Nysa's plans to join the film industry. To which Kajol reacted strongly saying that her daughter is about to turn 22, and has no plans as of now.

Kajol had mentioned, "Bilkul nahi..no, I think..woh 22 saal ki ho gayi hai..hone wali hai abhi. I think she has made up her mind that ki nahi aane wali hai abhi."

Kajol and Ajay Devgn welcomed Nysa in 2003, they also have their son Yug.

Earlier this month on her birthday, Kajol had put up an adorable post for Nysa.

It read, "Am I her blueprint or is she mine? Can't really tell now.. so much to learn from you always. May the sun always shine for u and may the wind always blow through your rock star hair in the right way... love love love u my darling girl!"

Ajay Devgn had also put up a birthday post, which read, "Selfies only happen because Nysa wouldn't take no for an answer. Thank you for always capturing memories...Happy Birthday, my baby! Love you endlessly."

On the work front, Kajol is gearing up for her next, a mythological-horror film titled Maa, releasing in theatres on June 27, 2025. Ajay Devgn's next Raid 2 with Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor releases on May 1, 2025.