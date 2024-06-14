Pashmina Roshan Recalls Battling Depression: 'Used To Just Sleep In The Afternoon'

Pashmina Roshan will star in Ishq Vishk Rebound. (courtesy: pashminaroshan)

Pashmina Roshan is set to make her Bollywood debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound. Pashmina, who is also the cousin of actor Hrithik Roshan, recently opened up about her battle with mental health. In a conversation with the news agency ANI, she recalled, “In the initial years, I was very confused if I can be a good actor or not. Though, I did theatres in school but I was not sure. So, I had applied to different universities in the UK for marketing. I got my visa, rooms were booked and it was summer holiday. I was very depressed. All my friends would go for parties and they would do everything. I used to just sleep in the afternoon."

Pashmina Roshan continued, "I wasn't artistically satisfied in marketing, I don't think I was good enough, good for it. Since then I took a photo shoot actually to see what was in me. I showed it to my father and my uncle and they said yes, there is something in everyone but you have to polish it. From that time, I did back to back acting and dance classes. I learned Bharatanatyam and other dance forms. I started giving back to back auditions."

"After a lot of rejections, after continuously evaluating myself and taking feedback from family, after many years, I got this opportunity and this film. And I am very grateful for that," Pashmina Roshan concluded.

In Ishq Vishk Rebound, Pashmina Roshan is set to share screen space with Rohit Saraf, Jibraan Khan, and Naila Grrewal. The film, directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, revolves around the idea of love, friendship, heartbreak, and rebound.

On Tuesday, the makers dropped the Ishq Vishk Rebound's trailer. The video starts with the story of three friends: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, and Jibraan Khan. Pashmina and Jibraan soon start falling for each other, while Rohit gets close to Naila Grrewal. But trouble comes, and both couples end up breaking up. In a twist, Rohit is then seen kissing Pashmina, which makes things more complicated. What happens next? Well, to know that, you have to watch the movie.

Ishq Vishk Rebound will hit the theatres on June 21. The movie has been backed by Tips Films Limited.