Lived In Garbage, Slept On Chair: Mumbai Man Didn't Leave Home For 3 Years, Rescued

Food packets, mountains of garbage, clothes strewn about, broken furniture and layers of dust was what social workers found when former techie Anup Kumar Nair opened the door of his Navi Mumbai home. Apart from the delivery persons that used to get him food, this was the rare instance that he chose to open his door to anyone in the last three years.

Grieving the loss of his parents and brother, Mr Nair had isolated himself and had remained locked in his house since 2022.

Social workers from the Social and Evangelical Association for Love (SEAL) reached the 55-year-old's house to find him in an unkempt condition, his hair overgrown and matted and with an infection that had turned the skin on his legs black. He would sleep on a chair in the living room and the bed was damaged beyond repair, visuals of his apartment showed.

Mountains of dust and garbage was found in the man's Navi Mumbai home.

Mr Nair lost both his parents in the last six years, while his brother died by suicide over two decades ago. This allegedly left him battling severe depression, which led him to isolate from the world. He chose to keep a distance from some of the relatives who tried to contact him for support.

Residents of the Gharkool Society in Juinagar said Mr Nair rarely opened his house's door and almost never took out the garbage. He often had to be persuaded by his neighbours to dispose off household waste.

SEAL workers reached his residence after being alerted by one of the apartment complex's resident. He was then taken to the NGO's Ashram in Panvel, where he was treated for the infection in his legs.

Mr Nair was a computer programmer by profession, his mother worked in the telecommunications branch of the Indian Air Force and his father was employed at Mumbai's Tata Hospital.