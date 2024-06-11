Hrithik Roshan's Roaring Shout Out To Cousin Pashmina's Ishq Vishk Rebound Trailer: 'Amazing'

Image was shared on Instagram .(Image courtesy: pashminaroshan)

Hrithik Roshan never fails to cheer for his cousin Pashmina and on Tuesday, the Fighter star did nothing different. Hrithik Roshan gave a loud shout out to his cousin Pashmina Roshan's trailer of her debut film Ishq Vishk Rebound. Hours after the makers dropped the film's trailer, Hrithik Roshan shared the video of the trailer on his Instagram handle and wrote, "O, this was amazing. The plot. Its new. I love it." For the unversed, Hrithik Roshan and Sunaina Roshan are children of actor-filmmaker Rakesh Roshan and Pinky Roshan. Rakesh Roshan's brother Rajesh Roshan, who is a music director, is married to Kanchan Roshan. The couple are parents to two children, Pashmina Roshan and Eshaan Roshan.

The film revolves around the idea of friendship, love, breakups, and of course, rebound. The trailer begins with the story of three friends – Rohit, Pashmina and Jibraan. Soon, Pashmina and Jibraan are seen developing romantic feelings, while Rohit is seen sharing intimate moments with Naila. Soon, trouble comes calling and both the pairs break up. In a surprising turn of events, Rohit is then seen kissing Pashmina, causing further complications. Towards the end of the trailer, Rohit, standing with Jibraan, Pashmina and Naila, says, “Yaar hum log na dost hi theek the, yeh ishq-vishk ke chakkar ne na dosti ki bhi band bajadi. [We were fine as friends; this love affair has ruined even our friendship.]” According to the trailer, the movie features “three friends, two love stories, and two breakups.”

Sharing a small clip from the trailer on Instagram, Rohit Saraf wrote, “Ab hoga #PyaarKaSecondRound, with #IshqVishkRebound”

Ishq Vishk Rebound is the second instalment of the Ishq Vishk franchise. The first instalment, Ishq Vishk, was released in 2003. The film marked the debut of Shahid Kapoor. Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala were also featured in the movie.