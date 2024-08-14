The Internet Is Impressed By Ishaan Khatter's Horse Riding Skills

Ishaan Khatter's latest Instagram post is winning the hearts of his followers and how. The actor shared a slow-motion video of himself riding a horse along the beach during the golden hour. Oh boy. He looks effortlessly dashing in a shirtless avatar. The clip has it all—gentle rays of sunlight, waves brushing against the horse's feet and Ishaan himself exuding a dapper charm. The pristine white horse adds to the perfection of the scene. Ishaan, in the caption, wrote, "See y'all in the am." Here's a snapshot from the video:

Ishaan Khatter's Instagram profile is buzzing with excitement today. Besides the horse riding clip, the actor also shared an announcement post for his upcoming Netflix series, The Royals. In the show, Ishaan will take on the role of a prince. His love interest? Looks like it's Bhumi Pednekar. The series promises to be a star-studded affair, featuring a stellar cast that includes Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat and Chunky Panday. The text attached to the video reads, “A royal feast for your eyes. Announcing #TheRoyals, coming soon, only on Netflix.”

The Royals has been directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana and created by Rangita and Ishita Pritish Nandy. As per a Netflix report, the show “is poised to become a hallmark of new-age romance.”

Series Head at Netflix India, Tanya Bami said, "Everybody loves a good romance. The Royals is a modern-day regal romance with a spectacular setting and a dazzling cast. We can't wait for our members to be enthralled by this exciting contemporary fairy tale with a generous dose of wit and humour - signature to Rangita & Ishita Nandy. It's been an amazing journey to develop our first project with them and our stunning cast led by the ever-so-gorgeous Bhumi, a very charming Ishaan Khattar and a gregarious cameo by Zeenat Amaan. We can't wait to bring you this treat soon," as quoted in the report.

Meanwhile, Ishaan Khatter is set to make his Hollywood debut with another Netflix series, The Perfect Couple. Releasing on September 5, the project also features Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson and Meghann Fahy.