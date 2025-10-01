"Is Brain Rot A Compliment?": Farah Khan's Hilarious Take On A Reel Featuring Her Movies Goes Viral

Farah Khan is known as much for her blockbuster entertainers as she is for her sharp wit and sense of humour. True to form, she recently won the internet over with her light-hearted reaction to a viral Instagram reel that labelled scenes from her films Om Shanti Om, Happy New Year, and Tees Maar Khan as "brain rot core." Instead of taking offence, Farah delivered a tongue-in-cheek response that had fans in splits.

A Witty Response That Fans Loved

The viral reel began with a clip from the 2014 multi-starrer Happy New Year with the words "Farah Khan Brain rot core" splashed across the screen. It then cuts to sequences from Tees Maar Khan and Om Shanti Om, films that have often divided audiences but remain cult favourites for their flamboyance and masala appeal.

Farah's cheeky response, "Is brain rot a compliment??" quickly went viral, sparking laughter across social media. Screenshots of her comment were widely shared, with fans showering praise on her self-deprecating humour.

"We need her back," wrote one user, while another added, "YESSSSSSSSS WE LOVE YOU FARAHHHHH... PLS COMEBACK KAROOOO 'hum toh thak gaye hai' baaki Bollywood movies dekh kar."

Recent Rumours About Farah Khan

While Farah's playful online presence has kept her in the spotlight, she also made headlines recently due to speculation of a fallout with Deepika Padukone after reports claimed the two had unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Addressing the chatter, Farah clarified to Pinkvilla that the rumours were baseless. "To begin with, we were not following each other earlier, too," she explained, adding that they had mutually agreed during the filming of Happy New Year not to engage in Instagram interactions, preferring phone calls and personal messages instead. "We don't even wish birthday wishes on Insta because Deepika doesn't like it," Farah said.

Farah has directed some of Bollywood's biggest entertainers, including Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan. Her last directorial was Happy New Year in 2014. In recent years, she has been delighting audiences differently, through her YouTube vlogs, often featuring her cook Dilip, which have steadily gained popularity for their candid and humorous content.

ALSO READ: How Much Does Farah Khan's Cook Dilip Earn? The Mystery Continues