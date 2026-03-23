Iran Launches <i>Night Light</i> As Its Answer To Israel's <i>Tehran</i> Amid War

Iran's state television has introduced a new drama that is already drawing comparisons with the Israeli hit series, Tehran. Titled Night Light, the show offers a similar premise but flips the perspective, telling the story from the viewpoint of the Islamic Republic at a time of heightened political tensions.

A Familiar Story Told Differently

At its core, Night Light follows a narrative that feels strikingly similar to Tehran. The story revolves around a foreign female spy, Ramos, who is sent into Iran on a secret and complicated mission. However, instead of focusing on the spy's journey, the series centres on Iranian intelligence forces working to track and stop her.

According to Ynet News, this shift in storytelling presents espionage not from the infiltrator's lens, but from those defending the country. It reframes the conflict, turning the spotlight onto counter-espionage efforts and national security concerns within Iran.

The Show's Timing

The timing of the show's release is significant. Night Light premiered during Nowruz, the Persian New Year, a period when television viewership is traditionally high. Its launch also coincides with ongoing regional tensions involving Iran, alongside reports of crackdowns on alleged spies and collaborators.

By releasing such a series now, Iran's state broadcaster appears to be aligning entertainment with current political messaging.

Blending Drama With Ideology

Produced by Iran's national broadcasting authority, the show is expected to go beyond pure entertainment. Reports suggest it incorporates strong ideological elements alongside action-driven storytelling.

The drama also marks the return of acclaimed Iranian actress Roya Nonahali to television. Her involvement has generated considerable buzz domestically, with local media describing Night Light as one of the broadcaster's most ambitious recent projects.

Entertainment As A Tool Of Influence

The launch of Night Light reflects a broader trend where television and film are used as tools to shape public perception, especially during times of conflict.

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