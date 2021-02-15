Ira Khan's Shout Out To Brother Junaid On His First Day Of Shoot: 'His Professionalism Is Unparalleled'

Ira Khan shared this photo (courtesy khan.ira)

Highlights Ira Khan shared a throwback pic with Junaid on Instagram

"I love this picture," she wrote in the caption

"His professionalism is unparalleled," Ira Khan wrote for Junaid

Aamir Khan's son Junaid is all set for his Bollywood debut and his sister Ira Khan couldn't be more excited. She shared a shout out for Junaid on Instagram along with a cute brother-sister moment and attached this heartfelt note to it: "Junnuu! This wasn't his first play or his first show or our first play together but... today is his first day! Of shoot. And I love this picture. He's been acting for a few years now but it's still new for me. He even acted in my play so I should be over it... but I've been his younger sister longer than any of the other things."

"His professionalism is unparalleled. I'm super excited for him. Can't wait till he blows everyone away. And irritates them a little with his properness (He refuses to tell me anything about the film. So irritating. I want inside scoop) and then I can go to set and embarrass and trouble him," Ira Khan added.

Details of Junaid's debut Bollywood venture have not been officially shared yet but as per reports, he has been cast as a journalist in Siddharth P Malhotra's upcoming film Maharaja. The film will be produced by Yash Raj Films and is said to be based on 1862's The Maharaj Libel Case.

Earlier, speaking about Junaid's career in films, Aamir Khan told PTI: "He is following his path, he has studied theatre. He is actually more interested in theatre than films. I am allowing him to go and find his own path. That's how it should be. He is very bright."

Ira and Junaid are Aamir Khan's children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan is now married to filmmaker Kiran Rao and the couple are parents to son Azad. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists his father in filmmaking. Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role and also starred Junaid. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019.