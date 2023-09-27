Just Ira Khan And Fiance Nupur Shikhare Setting Fitness (And Couple) Goals

Nupur Shikhare and Ira Khan in a still from video. (courtesy: khan.ira)

Ira Khan, daughter of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has a social media presence that will always make you smile. From talking about mental health awareness to sharing personal milestones, Ira Khan keeps it real, and we totally love it. On Tuesday, she “took a trip down memory lane” and posted a series of videos, which are absolute fun. PDA alert. The first clip features Ira Khan and her fiance Nupur Shikhare dishing out "couple goals” as they perform some pull-ups. “Oh my god. We are one of those couple goals couples,” read the text accompanying the video. In the next clip, Ira Khan is performing an exercise while leaning against a wall. The text attached to it read: “Putting Shakira to shame. #Slipdiskproblems.” In another snippet, Ira Khan is seen grooving to the widely popular nursery rhyme Baby Shark with her friends. Ira Khan's memory dump is certainly not complete without some mushy moments with Nupur Shikhare. Check out the last slide. “Took a trip down memory lane,” read the caption of the post.

Ira Khan has been a strong advocate of mental health awareness. In an interview with ETimes, Ira Khan said, "While growing up my mind decided that to be loved, I need to be a slightly broken person. I made this perception by watching a lot of movies. I remember being as young as 8 or 10 years old and telling myself to fake a smile, to repress my feelings... So that I grew up being slightly broken because I believed that only then people will love me. So, I systematically made sure that I turned out to be a depressed person."

Ira Khan called her depression "partly genetic" saying, "Depression is a little complicated. It is partly genetic, partly psychological, and social. In my case, it is partly genetic. There is a history of mental health issues in my family on my mom and dad's side.”

Ira Khan is Aamir Khan's daughter from his first marriage to Reena Dutta. She made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea. Ira Khan got engaged to Nupur Shikhare last year, in September.