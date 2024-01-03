Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding: Newlyweds Look Lovely As They Pose For Pics

Newlyweds Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare pose for pictures

Celeb couple Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare looked absolutely lovely as they posed for pictures at their wedding venue in Mumbai. While Ira looked beautiful in a light pink and blue traditional ensemble, her groom Nupur complemented her in a blue kurta. The couple was all smiles as they posed for pictures. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got married on Wednesday in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their family and friends in Mumbai's Taj hotel. The marriage was attended by their close family members, including Aamir, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, among others. The ceremony was followed by a reception at the same hotel.

In an inside video from the weddding that has gone viral on social media, Nupur and Ira can be seen signing the marriage document while being surrounded by their family members. Aamir Khan, his ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao can also be spotted in the video:

Take a look at the video below:

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's registered marriage pic.twitter.com/YHFPTSokra — Azam Sajjad (@AzamDON) January 3, 2024

In another video, Ira Khan's dad and actor Aamir Khan can be seen welcoming Mukesh Ambani and his wife to the wedding and escorting them inside the wedding which was held in Mumbai's Taj.

Take a look at the video below:

Ira is the daughter of Aamir Khan with his first wife Reena Dutta. Ira got engaged to Nupur in 2022 in an intimate ceremony. On the work front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea while Nupur Shikhare is a celeb fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen and many others.