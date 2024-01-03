Ira Khan-Nupur Shikhare's Wedding: Keeping Up With The Baraatis And Ladkiwale

Nupur Shikhare with family, Reena Dutta pictured in Mumbai.

It's Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding day and we got a glimpse of the ladkiwale and the baraatis on the big day. Groom-to-be Nupur Shikhare was clicked in the city along with his parents. They happily posed for the paparazzi stationed there. In another part of the city, Ira Khan's mother Reena Dutta was pictured in her car. Filmmaker Mansoor Khan, was spotted ahead of his niece Ira Khan's wedding. On being asked by the paparazzi about the wedding, he said, "Abhi kya bolun? Shaadi ke baad bolunga (What can I say now, will talk after the wedding)."

Meet the ladkewale:

Make way for the mother of the bride Reena Dutta.

Ira Khan's uncle and filmmaker Mansoor Khan briefly chatted with the paparazzi ahead of his niece Ira's wedding.

Earlier during the day, bride-to-be Ira Khan was clicked at a Mumbai salon. She was dressed in her casual best.

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking. Nupur Shikhare is a celeb fitness trainer, who has trained Aamir Khan, Sushmita Sen among other celebs.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad.