Bride-To-Be Ira Khan's Day Out. See Pics Of Her OOTD

Ira Khan shared glimpses of her OOTD on her Instagram profile on Wednesday. No, it isn't her bridal outfit. Ira shared a picture of the outfit she wore for her day out. Ira paired a graphic tee with a skirt and a hairband with bride-to-be printed on it. She captioned the selfie on her Instagram story, "Ready! I'm going to wear this all day." Meanwhile, Ira Khan was pictured outside a salon in Mumbai this afternoon. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's wedding festivities began with a haldi ceremony on Tuesday, after which a mehendi ceremony was held last evening.

Ahead of the big day, Ira's fiance Nupur Shikhare shared a few photos with her and he wrote in his caption, "One more day of being your fiance Ira Khan. I love you so much."

On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking. Junaid will make his acting debut with a Yash Raj Films and Netflix collaborative project.

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his first wife Reena Dutta. Aamir Khan, who was married to filmmaker Kiran Rao for 15 years, announced divorce in July 2021. They continue to co-parent son Azad.