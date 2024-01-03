To Bride-To-Be Ira Khan From Fiance Nupur Shikhare: 'I Love You So Much'

Nupur with Ira. (courtesy: nupur_popeye)

Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare, all set to get married today, are already setting couple goals. Just before the big day, the couple shared mushy albeit adorable posts for each other on social media. Nupur Shikhare shared a set of happy pictures with his fiancee and he wrote, "One more day of being your fiance Ira Khan. I love you so much." In the comments section, Ira Khan dropped heart and hug emojis. Hazel Keech wrote, "So much love to you both." Ira's cousin Zayn Marie wrote, "Woooooooooooo." Meanwhile, Nupur shared another picture of Ira on his Instagram stories and he wrote, "I love you my bride." Ira simply added blushing emojis to her post. Reposting which, Nupur added a hug emoji on his Instagram story.

Nupur Shikhare shared this post for Ira Khan:

See Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's Instagram exchange here:

Ira and Nupur's wedding festivities kickstarted with a haldi ceremony on Tuesday afternoon. Later in the evening, a mehendi ceremony was hosted. Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare got engaged in 2022. Nupur Shikhare shared a picture from yesterday's festivities, which also features Ira's cousin Zayn Marie. Take a look:

Ira is the younger of Aamir Khan's two children with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. On the professional front, Ira made her directorial debut with a theatrical adaptation of Euripides' Medea, which featured Hazel Keech in the titular role. It premiered in different cities across India in December 2019. Ira has studied music, while her brother Junaid often assists father Aamir Khan in filmmaking. He will soon make his acting debut.